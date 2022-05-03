Connect with us

News

This Obscure Stock's 2022 Return Makes Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic, Ripple (XRP) And Baby Dogecoin Look F - Benzinga
Advertisement

News

Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 16: Bitcoin up, Dogecoin biggest gainer - Moneycontrol

News

The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day - CBS News

News

Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever - Apple

News

Now Casting: A New Apple TV+ Series Needs Background Talent + 3 More Gigs - Backstage

News

This Obscure Stock's 2022 Return Makes Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic, Ripple (XRP) And Baby Dogecoin Look F – Benzinga

Published

32 mins ago

on

wp header logo 1709

Gogo Inc GOGO makes your in-flight experience a whole lot more amusing, and in 2022, has produced marked returns for investors.
In fact, Gogo stock’s year-to-date return has handily outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies in 2022: Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD.
Also Read: This Entertainment Company's 1-Year Return Routs Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia And Ford
Gogo provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company designs, builds and operates air-to-ground networks, engineers and maintains in-flight systems and delivers customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
Gogo was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.
Here's how the returns break down from January 2022 to present: 
And finally, Gogo is up from $13.47 to $19.97 for a return of 48.26%
 
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement