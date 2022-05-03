This Obscure Stock's 2022 Return Makes Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic, Ripple (XRP) And Baby Dogecoin Look F – Benzinga

Gogo Inc GOGO makes your in-flight experience a whole lot more amusing, and in 2022, has produced marked returns for investors.

In fact, Gogo stock’s year-to-date return has handily outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies in 2022: Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD.

Gogo provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company designs, builds and operates air-to-ground networks, engineers and maintains in-flight systems and delivers customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Gogo was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2022 to present:

And finally, Gogo is up from $13.47 to $19.97 for a return of 48.26%



