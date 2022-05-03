UNM's authentication safeguards expanded to myUNM, LoboWeb and other IT services – UNM Newsroom

Beginning, Monday, May 16, UNM IT will expand the use of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Single-Sign-On (SSO) for supported applications to help further safeguard UNM accounts and information.

In March 2021, UNM IT rolled out MFA for a variety of services, including the Bursar Account Suite (TouchNet), LoboMail and Microsoft 365. This next phase will add authentication protection for myUNM, LoboWeb, UNM Online Directory, Chrome River, Learning Central and more.

What does this mean for you?

UNM IT Services that are protected by UNM’s MFA work with your Main Campus NetID (UNM NetID@unm.edu) and password. Most HSC users will be able to sign in with their HSC username and password. If you are an HSC user and are unable to access the application, open a Private/Incognito/InPrivate browser window and append @unm.edu to your Main Campus NetID, for example, <NetID>@unm.edu.

To reduce the number of times you must complete MFA on trusted devices, most applications allow for Single Sign-on (SSO). When you select the “Don’t ask again for 365 days” option if prompted many services can be accessed during a single browser session. See FastInfo 7823 for more information. This setting is device and browser-specific. You may need to select SSO on each device. To protect your personal information, when using public computers, be sure to log out of all applications and the device.

For assistance with UNM IT services, contact UNM IT Customer Support SErvices at (505) 277-5757. UNM IT's operating hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Subscribe to the UNM News Minute for up to the latest campus news and information.

Do you have a suggestion for a story that illustrates excellence at UNM?



© The University of New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM 87131, (505) 277-0111

New Mexico's Flagship University

more at social.unm.edu

source