Connect with us

Technology

Art teacher at Northwest Side's Taft High School surprised with Golden Apple Award - CBS News
Advertisement

Technology

Google Cloud launches BigLake, a new cross-platform data storage engine - TechCrunch

Technology

Apple Watch Not Connecting to Your Phone? Here’s the Fix - How-To Geek

Technology

Apple iphone 14 Max Expected Release Date in India, Price, Specifications & Features - As on 3rd May 2022 - Digit

Technology

Microsoft bids farewell to Windows 7 and the millions of PCs that still run it - The Verge

Technology

Art teacher at Northwest Side's Taft High School surprised with Golden Apple Award – CBS News

Published

21 mins ago

on

wp header logo 1715

Watch CBS News
May 2, 2022 / 9:17 PM / CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers can make a big impact in a child’s life – but they don’t always get the recognition they deserve.
That was not the case Monday for one Northwest Side art teacher.
Jennifer Trejo thought she was giving an Advanced Placement exam Monday at William Howard Taft High School, at 6530 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in the Norwood Park community.
Instead, she was showered with cheers and hugs when she was surprised with the Golden Apple Award. The prestigious award is given for excellence in teaching.
Fighting back tears, Trejo said her main goal is to see her students succeed.
“It means a lot, because we’re a neighborhood public school, and I think we do really awesome things,” Trejo said.
Trejo is the first of 10 instructors in the state to receive the Golden Apple this year.
She will also get a $5,000 award and a paid sabbatical to study at Northwestern University.
First published on May 2, 2022 / 9:17 PM
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source

Related Topics:

An Open Source activist, who pursues his passion for tech blogging. In early years of his life, he worked as market analyst for a number of companies. Martin has been writing reviews and articles for a local magazine for last five years.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement