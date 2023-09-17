XRP Price Prediction as Former Ripple Executive Says Smart … – Cryptonews









XRP price has shown modest growth of 1.1% in the past 24 hours. This could be due to hints from a former Ripple executive that smart contracts will be added to the XRP Ledger in the near future.

Smart contracts in blockchain are digital contracts that are controlled by predetermined guidelines and do not require further human intervention. Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano are examples of platforms that use smart contracts.

This news has the potential to boost XRP’s value and may lead to a confirmation of a buy signal on the daily chart.

Matt Hamilton, a former director at Ripple, has indicated that smart contracts will soon be available on the XRP Ledger. The blockchain already has functionality for features such as fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens, escrow, and decentralized exchanges, but smart contracts are currently being developed.

Smart contracts on the XRP Ledger will make the blockchain a direct competitor to Ethereum, Cardano and Solana, among other similar platforms. XRP’s utility would grow exponentially, bolstered by its high transaction throughput.

As XRP’s utility increases, so will likely its demand, thus paving the way for a rally and the possibility of reclaiming the third position in the market behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP price sits on top of the robust demand area, marginally above $0.30. The international money transfer token has, since June, upheld this support. Following the most recent rejection from a falling trend line (dotted) on the daily chart timeframe, XRP snapped out of the sharp fall marginally above that level.

Bulls are pushing for a pre-Christmas breakout as XRP price lifts to trade at $0.35 at the time of writing. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator may validate a buy signal in the short term.

Traders who wish to catch the uptrend from its humble beginnings may do so once the MACD (line in blue) has fully crossed above the signal line (in red). A continued movement to the mean line (at 0.00) and possibly into the positive region will cement the bulls’ grip on XRP price. Green histograms will also play a role in affirming the bullish outlook.

Traders who want to play it safe may choose to wait for the XRP price to cross the first falling trend line before making a purchase. However, for the start of an upward trend in the market, XRP price must break through resistance at the second trend line, in conjunction with the 200-day Exponential Moving Average at around $0.45.

If this occurs, XRP price could potentially reach $1 in the following weeks after.

While the technical outlook for XRP price appears positive, the outcome of the legal case between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will ultimately influence its direction.

The final submissions for the case between Ripple and the SEC have been filed, and the ruling could be imminent. If Ripple wins, it could have a positive effect on XRP price. However, if the SEC is successful, it could significantly harm XRP and have a broader impact on the crypto market.

