Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 Kids when you buy an Echo … – The Verge

It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.
For the unfamiliar, the kid-friendly edition of the Echo Show 5 is nearly identical to the standard Echo Show 5. The only difference is that it comes with parental controls, a two-year warranty, and a vibrant, chameleon-like design. It’s also bundled with a year of Amazon Kids Plus, so your child can access thousands of kid-friendly ebooks, audiobooks, games, videos, and other age-appropriate content. Read our Echo Show 5 review.
As for functionality, both the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 Kids are capable of delivering the weather report, playing music, and carrying out a range of Alexa-enabled tasks. Unlike the fifth-gen Show 5, however, the Show 8 sports a 13M camera for making Zoom calls. The device’s larger, 8-inch display is also better for streaming video content than the 5.5-inch panel on the Show 5 — one of the many reasons why the second-gen Echo Show 8 is our favorite smart display in Amazon’s current lineup. Read our Echo Show 8 review.
An Amazon-exclusive bundle that pairs the Echo Show 8 with an Echo Show 5 Kids. The latest kid-friendly model is identical to the standard Echo Show 5 but comes with a colorful design and a few extra perks.
We’ve got some good news if you’ve been looking for a discounted Chromebook: Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet 3 is currently on sale at Best Buy for $299 ($80 off) with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It’s extremely lightweight and portable at just 2.09 pounds, and that’s with the included magnetic keyboard attached. Its processor can be slow for heavy multitasking workloads, sure, but it’s otherwise fine for light work and entertainment. And while we wish it offered more than just two ports, its bright 11-inch display and support for USI styluses still make it a standout. Read our review.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is an excellent 11-inch budget device that comes with a magnetic detachable keyboard and kickstand.
If you’re shopping strictly for a tablet and you need something you can easily take with you on the go, you’ll want to check out the current discount on Apple’s latest iPad Mini. Right now, the 64GB model with Wi-Fi is on sale at Best Buy, Target, and Amazon for $399.99 ($100 off), which matches the tablet’s best price to date. The latter retailer is technically out of stock at the moment; however, you can still place an order at the discount price.
Apple’s redesigned Mini doesn’t have an M1 or M2 chip like the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro, but its A15 Bionic processor is still plenty fast. It also offers USB-C and 5G support, along with compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil. It’s a good iPad overall, especially if you require a lightweight slate that’s more portable and easier to carry. Read our review.
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
If you’re tired of your phone constantly running out of battery while you’re out, it may be time to buy a portable power bank. Thankfully, right now, Anker’s MagSafe-compatible 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) is $44.99 ($15 off) at Anker with code WS7DDWBMOK until 11:59PM PT on February 12th (or 2:59AM ET on February 13th). You can also buy it for the same price from Amazon. This is our favorite MagSafe compatible battery pack, one we prefer even over Apple’s because its 19.25Wh cell battery capacity is almost double Apple’s 11.13Wh. It’s also lightweight and thus highly portable — and that’s including its handy built-in folding kickstand.
A portable power bank with magnetic wireless Qi charging, a convenient folding kickstand, and a USB-C port for wired charging as well as recharging.
