The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day – CBS News
By carolin lehmann, Fox Van Allen
May 3, 2022 / 12:15 PM / Essentials
Amazon Prime Day may still be months away, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of deals available at Amazon right now. We’ve found great deals at Amazon in May 2022, including deals on gift cards, LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches, the best toys and more that you can shop right now.
Top products in this article:
See all deals at Amazon now:
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit
The best Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)
Some of the featured Amazon deals for May 2022 include a big sale on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:
You’ll find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Our favorite sale finds are ahead.
Or, click the button below to see all the stuff on sale at Amazon right now.
Amazon’s best gift card deal for first-time gift card customers is back. Now through May 6, 2022, when you buy a total of $50 or more in Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $10 credit to spend on anything you’d like. Just be sure to apply code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get this deal. Promotional credit appears two days after purchase.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit
Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.
65″ Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $600)
Save up to 45% on Amazon Fire tablets right now at Amazon. This 8″ Amazon Fire tablet (2020 edition) boasts a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and faster charging than previous models. It’s rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, who liken it to an Amazon Kindle with a color screen.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32 GB, ad-supported), $50 (reduced from $90)
The $50 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features ads on its lockscreen. If you’re willing to spend an extra $10, you can get a version without lockscreen ads.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (32 GB, no lockscreen ads), $60 (reduced from $100)
The screen of this 65-inch LG OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device’s a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.
LG 65″ C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,697 (regularly $2,500)
LG 77″ C1 series OLED smart TV, $2,697 (regularly $3,800)
Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple’s newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)
You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.
Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $168 (reduced from $179)
The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you’ll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.
The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, is $329 right now (the best price to date) at Amazon and Walmart. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $429 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (reduced from $499)
One of the most buzzed about — and often sold out — toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy. It’s similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.
Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $25 (reduced from $40)
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $29 (reduced from $40)
The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show.
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $92 (reduced from $150)
Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.
This Roomba is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $274)
This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.
(Not the right laptop for you? Check out the best laptop deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)
11.6″ HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $148 (reduced from $260)
This popular toy set includes 12 dolls (two OMG, six LOL Surprise, two Pets and two Lil Sisters); more 70 pieces to unbox; and packaging that doubles as a movie studio, with four stages and a green screen.
See more picks for the best toys on Amazon here.
LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios, $69 (reduced from $136)
Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Normally priced at $50, you can currently get your own 4K Fire TV Stick for $35 ahead of Amazon Prime Day — a savings of $15.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (reduced from $50)
Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the Wyze Pan Cam. Unlike some other connected home security cameras, the 1080p Wyze Pan Cam rotates 360 degrees left to right, and features a 93-degree vertical range, to capture action all over the room it’s in. The camera also offers color night vision, two-way audio and motion and sound detection.
Wyze Pan Cam, $40 (reduced from $50)
Save money on your air-conditioning bills this summer with an Energy Star certified, voice-controlled Amazon Smart Thermostat. (A C-wire is required for installation.)
Your utility company may offer a rebate on smart thermostats, making this purchase entirely free. (See Amazon’s website for more details before you buy.)
Amazon Smart Thermostat, $60 before rebate
This round Amazon Echo smart speaker is the latest model. Use it to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more. It’s on deep discount now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Echo Dot, $28 (reduced from $50)
You can save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip at Amazon right now. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There’s a 4-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.
(More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa smart light bulb 2 pack ($17 after coupon) and the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($25) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($36).)
Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $45 (reduced from $70)
Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $17 after coupon (reduced from $25)
If you want the convenience of air frying, but don’t have the counter space for yet another kitchen appliance, check out the 4.6-star-rated Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Amazon reviewers rave about it, noting that it’s the perfect size for a one- or two-person household. The white version is on sale for $10 off right now at Amazon.
(Not the right air fryer for you? Check out our rundown of the best air fryer deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)
Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $50 (reduced from $60)
Great news: JBL audio products are on sale at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool.
(Not the right Bluetooth speaker for you? Check out these waterproof speaker deals at Amazon now.)
JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)
You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds — they’re less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.
JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $40 (reduced from $60)
The Neo Chair is one of Amazon’s best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49).
Looking for more seating options? Check out our favorite office chairs you can get online.
Neo Chair, $71 (reduced from $105)
These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.
Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14 after coupon (reduced from $20)
This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It’s currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)
Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don’t have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
