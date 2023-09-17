Amazon Prime Video cancels its renewal of 'A League of their Own' – TribLIVE









Amazon’s Prime Video reversed course today and canceled its renewal of “A League of their Own,” which filmed its first season in Pittsburgh.

Although a filming location for season two had not been announced, “League” was expected to return to Pittsburgh.

Variety reported the nonrenewal, noting it was the second Amazon series scrapped today after “The Peripheral” had its second season canceled.

Variety attributed the cancellations to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes and the lengthy delay that would result between “League” seasons. Season one streamed in August 2022 and with no end in sight for the strikes a second season might not be ready until 2025.

The Instagram post below by “League” star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson contains strong language.

