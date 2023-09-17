Amazon Prime Video cancels its renewal of 'A League of their Own' – TribLIVE

TribLIVE’s Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.
Amazon’s Prime Video reversed course today and canceled its renewal of “A League of their Own,” which filmed its first season in Pittsburgh.
Although a filming location for season two had not been announced, “League” was expected to return to Pittsburgh.
Variety reported the nonrenewal, noting it was the second Amazon series scrapped today after “The Peripheral” had its second season canceled.
Variety attributed the cancellations to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes and the lengthy delay that would result between “League” seasons. Season one streamed in August 2022 and with no end in sight for the strikes a second season might not be ready until 2025.
The Instagram post below by “League” star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson contains strong language.
A post shared by @abbijacobson
You can reach TV writer Rob Owen at rowen@triblive.com or 412-380-8559. Follow @RobOwenTV on Threads, Twitter, Bluesky and Facebook. Ask TV questions by email or phone. Please include your first name and location.
TribLIVE’s Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.
1-800-909-8742
Fax (724) 779-8743
210 Wood Street
Tarentum, PA 15084
© 2023 Trib Total Media | All Rights Reserved
About Us
Advertise
Career Opportunities
Contact Advertising
Contact Newsroom
Contact Us
Feedback
Request Correction
Resource Center
Scholarship Opportunities
Send Letter to the Editor
Send News Tip
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
Blog
eFeatures
Email Newsletters
eTrib
Facebook
Home Delivery
Instagram
LinkedIn
Marketing Minute
Store Locations
TribLIVE App – App Store
TribLIVE App – Google Play
Twitter
Arts & Entertainment
Best of the Best
Business Directory
Circulars
Contests
Coronavirus
Lifestyles
Local
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Our Publications
Real Estate
Sports
Video
Weather
Cookie Settings
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service