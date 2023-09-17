Google Pixel 7a: Third-party case design and device renders leak – Notebookcheck.net

Google may not have released the Pixel 7a yet, but renders of the device first emerged two months ago. Subsequently, a hands-on video with a Pixel 7a appeared last month, likely a prototype. Now, a case manufacturer has already mocked up a transparent silicone case for the forthcoming mid-range smartphone, complete with renders showing the device from all sides.
Unsurprisingly, the design shown matches previous leaks. Hence, the Pixel 7a is the spitting image of the Pixel 7, with two rear-facing cameras arranged in a wide camera bar and a single front-facing sensor centred at the top of a flat display. Additionally, the Pixel 7a has a USB Type-C port within its 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm chassis but no 3.5 mm jack, which Google removed from the Pixel a series with the Pixel 6a.
As it stands, Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 7a in spring during its next I/O conference. Typically, these occur in May, although Google has not confirmed the dates of I/O 2023 yet. Overall, the Pixel 7a looks like a modest visual upgrade from the Pixel 6a. Reputedly, Google will finally offer a 90 Hz display in its mid-range smartphone series, as well as its latest Tensor G2 chipset, among other features.
