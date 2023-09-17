Amazon Prime Video Schedule July 31-August 6: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is topping the Amazon Prime Video schedule for July 31-August 6.

Friday, August 4, the Amazon-owned streamer will release The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a seven-part adaptation of the novel of the same name by Australian author Holly Ringland. Executive produced and written by showrunner Sarah Lambert, the series stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, a woman who deals with the upbringing of her granddaughter after the girl lost her parents in a mysterious fire. Joining Weaver are Fear the Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Alyla Browne. Glendyn Ivin is serving as a director.

