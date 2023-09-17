Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four … – Notebookcheck.net

There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:
While our thorough testing of the Galaxy S22 Ultra didn’t reveal any particular problems with the camera focus, issues have been frequently reported elsewhere. Complaints about the focus have included adjectives such as “laggy”, “glitchy”, and, of course, “blurry”. In regard to sound, our reviewer discovered how bass was hardly to be found in audio reproduction, and there have been many S22 Ultra buyers who have mentioned tinny, weak, or quiet speakers. So, if these two vital areas really have been improved with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra there will be a lot of satisfied customers around.
Video and image stabilization for the Galaxy S22 Ultra was already considered to be better than that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, so it would be unsurprising if the Galaxy S23 Ultra carried on the improvement theme in this particular aspect, too, especially if it resulted in shooting sharper photos when zoom is involved. Last but not least, the tipster claims the S23 Ultra has an “excellent microphone”. While we had no issues with the voice and call quality of the predecessor, there were some reports of faulty microphones, so there would be no harm done if Samsung had decided to improve this less-glamorous but still salient feature of its 2023 flagship smartphone.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon
@UniverseIce & Reddit & SammyFans
Teaser image (edited): @technizoconcept & Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four …...