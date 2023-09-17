Shiba Inu Team Announces Summer of Shibarium; Is SHIB About to Surge? – U.Today









Shiba Inu’s team is turning up the heat with the announcement of the “Summer of Shibarium,” an exciting new campaign filled with upcoming releases.

A revamp of the project’s website, Shib.io, kickstarts a series of thrilling events leading up to the launch of Shibarium , the project’s Layer 2 blockchain, in August.

Earlier this month, new branding for the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s website and other platforms connected with the SHIB Army was also unveiled by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama.

This flurry of activity comes amid increased interest in the Shibarium ecosystem, which has been driving the market performance of SHIB and other related tokens.

Investors have been showing heightened interest in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency ecosystem, specifically its native token, SHIB, in anticipation of the Shibarium launch.

The Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits the August Shibarium launch, a Layer 2 blockchain addressing scaling and data bottlenecks, with an associated conference showcasing a completed Worldpaper, detailed presentations of Shiba Inu projects, and the first reveal of “Treat,” as announced by lead developer Kusama .

The coming weeks will undoubtedly be crucial for the Shiba Inu community as they await the outcomes of the Summer of Shibarium.

As per recent data from CoinGecko, the price of the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) currently stands at $0.00000805, with a market cap of approximately $4.75 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of about $172.84 million.

Given the widespread investor attention that SHIB and related tokens are garnering ahead of the Shibarium debut and the extensive watch list presence, the conditions seem ripe for a price surge. Historically, major product or platform launches like this have often resulted in an uptick in the associated cryptocurrency’s value since they tend to attract increased trading and investment activity.

