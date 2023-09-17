King of YouTube MrBeast Teases His Next $500,000 Video … – EssentiallySports









Share this article

WhatsApp

Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

America's Favorites

Follow Us

Being one of the biggest names in the content creation industry, Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson always needs to push his boundaries. And the icon is always eager to do so. The audience got to witness his insane talent for creating very entertaining and challenging content.

America’s Favorite Video Today

He tries to make each video more unique. His latest one, where Jimmy and the team help people get eye surgeries, is still the talk of the town. Amidst all this, he gave out a huge announcement regarding his next video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Jimmy Donaldson was the target of online criticism in recent days for his latest video. This does not mean that the star was getting affected by all this. Especially as many fans and influential personalities came forward to support his genuine gesture. Now, as the heat of the last video is finally settling down, Jimmy has teased his next venture.

Through his Instagram story, Jimmy Donaldson announced that his next video, which will potentially be named ‘$1 vs $500,000 plane ticket’, would cost more than the said amount. And it is a no-brainer that this video would orient around air travel. It’s not the first time Jimmy had done this.

“ITS THE GUY FROM FORTNITE!”: MrBeast Recognized by a Fan for His Metaverse Character Than His Philanthropic Persona

Remember when he did an influencer challenge when popular celebrities had their hands on an executive Jet? And the winner takes away the expensive aircraft? That was a very popular video of his, and this announcement of him exploring that avenue again is pretty exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

But this time around, it seems like he would not be doing a challenge, but something else. He stated in the story that he was filming a $1 ticket to a $500,000 ticket. This may mean that Jimmy and the team will be testing out the different treatments that each class of airplane travelers faces. And of course, what lavish style will the treatment be when they upgrade to a much more expensive plane ticket.

This very much reminds the audience about the time when he and his friends went on to try those gold steaks. It would be an interesting watch. And apparently, it seems like he is currently shooting the expensive ticket part of the video. Especially because in the story, MrBeast had another caption stating that the carpet he was standing on cost around $1.5 million!

The Fan's Perspective

Enjoyed Your Read? Let us know how likely you are to recommend EssentiallySports to your friends!

1

2

3

4

5

Least Likely

Most Likely

Submit

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

All these subtle indications are surely hyping up his upcoming videos. So MrBeast fans and YouTube, be ready to get blown away by yet another unique video from the content king himself.

Watch this Story: MrBeast Amazes Many Top Stars after Achieving 100 Million Subscribers

ADVERTISEMENT

Aravind Menon

771 articles

Edited By: Jito Tenson

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All

Boxing

ESports

Formula One

Golf

NASCAR

NBA

NFL

ONE Championship

Tennis

UFC

WWE

Bodybuilding

ViralSportsMoments

Exclusives

Stories

Twitter

Youtube

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Wikipedia

Know about us

Authors

Editorial Team

Behind The Scenes at ES

Contact Us

FAQ's

Watch UFC 291

Privacy Policy

Ethics Policy

Fact-Checking Policy

Corrections Policy

Cookies Policy

GDPR Compliance

Terms of Use

Editorial Guidelines

Ownership and funding Information

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2023 | All Rights Reserved

source







