Everything coming to Prime Video this week: Dungeons and … – Amazon Adviser

While it’s a relatively quiet week on Prime Video, there are some great releases. Get ready for the Dungeons and Dragons movie at the end of the week.

If you’re looking for something to watch with the whole family, Prime Video certainly has you covered. The end of the week will see Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves head to the streamer to watch with your Prime membership. There’s no need to have the Paramount+ Amazon Channels subscription to watch it any more.

This Chris Pine movie sees a group of unlikely allies team up to take down a Red Wizard and get a device that can bring back one dead person. Of course, they stand to get treasure along the way, and who can’t say no to the idea of treasure?

If you’re a football fan, you’ll be excited to hear that Thursday Night Football begins this week. You’ll be able to watch the preseason game of the Indianapolis Colts at the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Aug. 24.

All the games are going to be on Prime Video on Thursdays this season. You won’t be able to watch it on FOX anymore, just like last year. Of course, you can still watch on the NFL network.

For those who love Jazz, you’ll know all about Wayne Shorter. You’ll certainly want to check out the Amazon Original Movie, Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity. This is an intimate look at Wayne’s life and music. There are three parts to represent the different periods of his life.

If you love action, you’ll want to check out the movie Red. Yes, this is an older movie, released in 2010, and sees Bruce Willis take on the role of a retired hitman. All he wants is to ask one woman out on a date, but he ends up with an international organization after him. Now he needs to keep them both safe, while also trying to figure out who is after him and why.

August 22

Movies

The Black Demon (2023)

August 24

*Thursday Night Football (2023) begins

August 25

Series

*Shelter Season 1, Episode 4 (2023)

Movies

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

*Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

