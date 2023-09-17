Amazon tablet sale: Pick up a Fire HD 8 for only $44 – ZDNet









Among thousands of cut-price appliances, gadgets, toys, and tech, Target is offering an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for only $44 as part of the firm’s Deal Days sales event.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet typically retails for $89. However, you can purchase the device for $44, saving you $45 (or 50% off) for a limited time.

This Fire tablet model comes with an 8″ HD display, 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 32GB storage (up to 1TB with a microSD card, not included), 2GB RAM, and an integrated Alexa assistant. Both a front and rear-facing camera are included and you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Looking for a tablet at a fraction of the cost of an iPad? Amazon has what you want.

In addition, if you’re looking for a child-friendly alternative, Target has also cut the price of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet (32GB). The 8″ tablet would normally cost you $139, but until the sale ends, you can pick one up for $69.

The Target Deal Days 2022 sale started on October 6 and will carry on until Saturday, October 8. The sale is described as three days of “early Black Friday deals,” with discounts of up to 50% available on technology, furniture, kitchen appliances, toys, and clothing.

Shoppers may also be awarded gift cards for their purchases. The sale is taking place in-store and online, and if customers use their Target RedCard, they can also take a further 5% off sales items.

Target’s sale event comes a few days before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, due to begin on October 11. While some deals are already available — including cut-price Kindle e-readers — you can expect discounts of up to 70% on Amazon devices, gadgets, TVs, and more.

