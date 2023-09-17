Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes January 3, 2023: Claim daily rewards | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer game that launched in 2021. The game is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire and has become popular after the former’s ban.

Using the daily redeem codes, players can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more using these daily codes. These are 12 digit alphanumeric codes consisting of capital letters and numbers.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they get exhausted.

Here is the list of all the active codes for January 3, 2023:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

