PEC and Today's Power Break Ground on 5-Megawatt Solar Site – Theadanews

Jenny Trett, PEC Trustee, Kevin Wood, PEC Executive Vice-President and CEO, Dr. Laurin Patton, PEC Trustee, Robert York, PEC Trustee, Cheyenne Christian, PEC Trustee, Kyle Stuart, PEC Senior VP of Administrative Services, Derek Dyson, President/CEO of Today’s Power, Inc.

People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC) alongside Today’s Power, Inc. (TPI), a renewable energy company based out of North Little Rock, Arkansas, broke ground Tuesday, May 9 on a 5-megawatt solar site. The site will be owned and operated by TPI through a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with PEC.

The solar site, located in Pontotoc County, will consist of a state-of-the-art single axis tracking system that utilizes a tracking mechanism to orient the panels towards the sun and maximize energy production. The savings derived from the solar power generation will provide rate stability to members of People’s Electric. The solar site is expected to be fully operational by October of 2023.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with People’s Electric Cooperative on this 5-megawatt site. This collaboration represents TPI’s commitment to providing innovative renewable energy solutions at reasonable prices to support cooperatives and their members. TPI expects that both the Cooperative and its members will benefit from having this solar project within their community,” said Derek Dyson, President/CEO of Today’s Power, Inc.

“Harnessing the power of solar energy is just one example of how PEC seeks innovative solutions for our members in an effort to provide more sustainable and energy efficient services,” said Kevin Wood, Executive Vice-President and CEO of People’s Electric. “The small, rural community of Fitzhugh, Oklahoma, will serve as home to clean, modern, and most importantly, local energy for PEC’s communities that have developed over the past 85 years and continue to grow.”

People’s Electric Cooperative, a member-owned electric cooperative, serves approximately 16,000 members in 11 south-central Oklahoma counties. The cooperative is committed to providing reliable and affordable electricity to its members while embracing renewable energy sources to reduce its environmental impact.

Today’s Power, Inc. specializes in designing, developing, owning, and operating solar power systems for electric cooperatives, municipalities, businesses, schools, and cities. The collaboration with People’s Electric Cooperative represents another significant step in promoting sustainable energy for a cleaner, greener future.

