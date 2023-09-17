How to install Android 13 OS on OnePlus smartphones – Times of India

Avatars that Meta says are a digital version of you have been available for a while on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, but now Meta has brought the feature to WhatsApp, allowing users to create their Avatar and use it across the instant messaging app.
