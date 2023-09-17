When Will the iPhone 15 Be Released? – MacRumors









Update August 29: Apple has announced it will be holding an event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time where we’re expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch models, and perhaps some other announcements. The new iPhone models should become available to order within a few days of the event.

Apple typically holds its annual iPhone event in the first two weeks of September, enabling it to launch its new iPhones and book significant revenue before the company’s fiscal quarter wraps up at the end of the month. Given that, here’s what we know about Apple’s iPhone 15 announcement date and subsequent release.



This year is likely to follow the same pattern as previous years, and Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup on Tuesday, September 12, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Apple’s ‌iPhone‌ events are most commonly held on Tuesdays, except for weeks that coincide with Labor Day on that Monday in the United States. In those cases, the events are usually held on Wednesdays to allow media to travel on the previous day without interfering with the holiday.

Given the rumored week does not include Labor Day this year, that would suggest a Tuesday event on September 12, but Apple could always opt for a Wednesday event for some other reason.

Assuming Apple announces the iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, September 12, pre-orders for the new smartphones are likely to go live a few days later on Friday, September 15.

Based on Apple’s usual timing, we would expect a launch date would come one week later on Friday, September 22. The launch date marks the day when customers would be able to pick up the new iPhone 15 models in store or order them online, depending on supplies.

There have been rumors that Apple’s supply chain has faced production challenges, which could mean certain iPhone 15 models see very tight supplies or even a slightly later launch.



For example, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature thinner bezels around the display compared to the current models, but this change has reportedly led to a manufacturing issue ahead of the devices launching.

The Information reported in July that Apple suppliers were facing challenges assembling iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max displays with thinner bezels, and said the issue could lead to a supply shortage when the devices launch in September. The issues was said to be more pronounced with the Pro Max model.

Bloomberg subsequently reported there was a “minor hiccup” with the displays, but said that the issue should be fixed “within a week or two” and “will not have a noticeable impact on overall production.”



Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young in late July said iPhone 15 Pro display shipments are now “ramping” as the technical issues are overcome, further increasing the likelihood that Apple will not delay the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro models. At worst, it seems that shipping estimates on launch day may slip quicker than they would have otherwise.

Rumors suggest we can expect a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port on all of the iPhone 15 models, and the Dynamic Island is going to be available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. That means Apple will be doing away with the notch that it has used since the iPhone X for the flagship iPhone lineup for a sleeker, less intrusive design.



The iPhone 15 models could be available in dark pink and light blue color options. Apple often offers the standard iPhone models in a range of bright colors, and this year is no exception. The bright pink and blue shades are likely to be available alongside the standard black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) color options that have been made available in prior years.

As with the iPhone 14 Pro models, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have features that are not available in the more affordable iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Beyond the aforementioned thinner bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, camera improvements, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, and more. These new features, coupled with inflationary pressures, may lead to price increases for the devices.



You can find more details about all the new features in our dedicated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups.

In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is expected to include updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and related operating system updates, and maybe a few other announcements.

Apple’s latest consumer flagship iPhone lineup with USB-C, Dynamic Island, and more.

