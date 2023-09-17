Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet with i7-1255U, 16GB RAM and 120Hz … – Notebookcheck.net

A versatile Windows tablet is a suitable primary computing device for many regular users who don’t plan to play triple-A games or work with overly demanding professional applications. However, since the most well-known product in this segment, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, can be a quite expensive purchase, some buyers might have been waiting for a corresponding tablet deal.
Fortunately, Best Buy and Amazon are now selling a well-equipped configuration of the graphite Surface Pro 9, which features the Intel Core i7-1255U Alder Lake chip and 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 RAM, for US$1,199 including free shipping or store pickup. Moreover, the 13-inch tablet comes with a 256GB SSD and an IPS screen with a QHD resolution of 2880 by 1920 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Most notably, this deal matches the lowest sale price ever for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and offers a 25 percent or US$400 discount compared to the official list price.
Shoppers who consider giving the Surface Pro 9 a chance should take a few minutes to check out our comprehensive written review and comparison video with one of the device’s closest competitors from Dell. For example, buyers of this Microsoft tablet can expect a high system performance and high-quality case, but we also praised the display and Thunderbolt 4 and WiFi 6E support. On a more critical note, the Windows slate doesn’t have the longest battery life and no longer comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack or SD card reader. Tablet users who can live with these drawbacks may want to consider this notable deal.
Snag the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (i7, 16/256GB) on sale for US$1,199 at Best Buy or Amazon
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
Best Buy, Amazon, Image: Alexander Wätzel (Notebookcheck)
