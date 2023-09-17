Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.1 With Freeform, Advanced … – MacRumors









Apple today released macOS 13.1 Ventura, the newest version of the operating system that runs on Macs. macOS Ventura 13.1 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 13 Ventura.



The ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.72 and macOS Monterey 12.6.2 for Mac users that are not able to update to Ventura.

Today’s ‌macOS Ventura‌ update introduces the Freeform app, designed to allow users to sketch, draw, and write on a blank whiteboard-style canvas that can be used with friends and colleagues. It also includes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, expanding end-to-end encryption to ‌iCloud‌ Backup, Notes, Photos, and more.

There are improvements to search in Messages, an option to play a sound in the Find My app to locate AirTags, AirPods Pro, and ‌Find My‌ network accessories, plus there are several bug fixes. Apple’s full notes for the update are below.

Freeform

– Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

– A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

– New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

– Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

– Play sound in Find My app can now help you pinpoint the location of nearby AirTags, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case, and Find My network accessories

– Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

– Fixes an issue where you may lose keyboard and mouse input in some apps and games

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

For more on all of the features that are available in the ‌macOS Ventura‌ update, we have a dedicated macOS Ventura roundup.

