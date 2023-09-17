Deals: Apple's iPad Mini 6 Available for Best-Ever Price of $399.99 … – MacRumors









Apple’s iPad mini 6 has returned to its all-time low price of $399.99 on Amazon this week. Be sure to make your purchase soon if you’re interested as stock is dwindling fast and delivery estimates for Christmas may require you to pay for faster shipping if you don’t have Prime.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is on sale at this price in Space Gray, Purple, and Starlight colors, and the sale is a match of the previous all-time low seen on this model during Black Friday. Be sure to check the delivery window before you place your order, especially if you need it to arrive for Christmas Day, as you may need to choose the faster options.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

