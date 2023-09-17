'RapCaviar Presents:' Stream on Hulu on March 30 – USA TODAY









— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you’re a rap fan, then you’re probably familiar with RapCaviar—the most popular and influential rap playlist with over 15 million likes on Spotify. The playlist is continuously updated with new releases from some of today’s biggest rappers. Now, RapCaviar has created “RapCaviar Presents”—a Hulu mini-docuseries featuring interviews with some of the biggest names in rap.

You can watch Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and other big names tackle controversial issues in hip-hop when “RapCaviar Presents” is released on Hulu on March 30, 2023.

You can stream “RapCaviar Presents” when it releases on Hulu in the United States.

Hulu’s streaming services are available through internet connection in the United States (including Puerto Rico and U.S. military bases). Hulu can be accessed through compatible devices, gaming consoles, mobile devices and web browsers.

Hulu is home to original series and films like “Ramy,” “Shrill,” “The Great,” “Under the Banner of Heaven” and more. In addition to original series and films, Hulu is home to content from Freeform, BBC America, Fox, TNT, ABC, NBC, Showtime, FX and more.

“RapCaviar Presents” is a six-part docuseries featuring some of rap’s biggest names like Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, City Girls, Post Malone, Saweetie and more. The docuseries is meant to shed light on controversial topics in rap including mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media and other serious issues impacting the hip-hop community.

Each episode will take a deeper dive into a particular issue and will include interviews and storytelling from various musicians as they tackle each topic. The series will also feature commentary from cultural influencers and media experts along with extensive historical context that connects to highly debated current events.

Two trailers have been released for the series, including a closer look into the final episode, “Tyler, the Creator: Breaking the Mold,” where Tyler, Pharrell and others close to the star discuss his unique position as one of the few mainstream rappers eliminating hyper-masculine norms and his struggles to be accepted by his peers.

To start watching “RapCaviar Presents,” you can sign up for a basic Hulu account starting at $7.99/month or $79.99 for a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $14.99/month. Hulu also has a Live TV service that will allow you access to live cable channels and programs, starting at $69.99/month. If you want to get the most for your money, you can also bundle Hulu with services like Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as add-ons like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime and STARZ.

Hulu is available on devices including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones and iPads, LG TV, Mac and PC web browsers and apps, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, Xfinity products and more.

The service is home to currently airing series like “Abbott Elementary,” series like “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”, “Cowboy Bebop,” “Broad City,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Gravity Falls”, and films like “Parasite,” “Booksmart,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

source







