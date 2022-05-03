Apple (AAPL) to Cut iPhone Production Targets Due to Chip Shortage – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

With the development of renewable energy accelerating, the pipeline business increasingly finds itself against the ropes. The Biden administration dealt a death blow to Keystone XL, and the fate of similar projects remains uncertain. As fossil fuel dependency begins to wane, this multibillion dollar industry could soon go the way of the dinosaurs.

Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

RBNZ Says Sharp House-Price Correction ‘Plausible’ as Rates Rise

Lyft Rider Growth Disappoints as Omicron Saps Demand

AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

Apple Hires 31-Year Ford Veteran to Ramp Up Electric-Car Work

Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

Trump Fails to Halt Contempt-of-Court Fine During Appeal

BlackRock Seeks Up to $4 Billion for New Private Credit Fund

LA Property Firm With ‘Real Housewives’ Ties Buys NYC Brokerage

Photographer Ron Galella, Sued By Jackie Onassis, Dead At 91

Ukrainian Band Teams Up With Ed Sheeran for Charity Single

A World Without Roe Will Send Women Back to the 1960s

As Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl Harbor

Overturning Roe Threatens Women’s Health in So Many Ways

A Reversal of Roe V. Wade Might Not Save Democrats in November

Musk and Google Add to $2 Billion Boost for Carbon Removal

The Hot Housing Market Makes the Fed’s Inflation-Fighting Job Even Tougher

Women Scramble to Get IUDs, Load Up on Plan B as Roe Worries Hit

Ex-Goldman Partner: Wall Street Silence Failed Low-Income Women

Sheryl Sandberg Slams Supreme Court Draft on Abortion Rights

Nuclear-Tech Firm NuScale Gains After Completing SPAC Merger

Elon Musk’s Texas SpaceX Site Draws Concern Over Missing Shorebirds

As Warsaw Reaches Refugee Capacity, Mayor Pleads for Europe-Wide Help

What Should Ukraine’s Reconstruction Look Like?

What Does Affordable Housing Do to Nearby Property Values?

Buyers in the $320 Million ‘Otherdeeds’ NFT Sale Are Underwater

MicroStrategy Quarterly Loss Widens on Bitcoin Impairment

Virginia Pension Funds Mull Investing in Crypto ‘Yield Farming’



Apple Inc. is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the last three months of the year, but it’s now telling manufacturing partners that the total will be lower because Broadcom Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. are struggling to deliver enough components, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private.

