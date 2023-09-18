Insuring effective workplace experiences – Microsoft News Center … – Microsoft









March 31, 2023

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group has been using technology as a key driver of their operations since the pandemic. As a remote-first organization, The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group needed new devices and modern solutions that could facilitate effective work from anywhere while maintaining their operational security. Watch how Microsoft collaborated with The Commonwell to understand their needs and how Azure, Microsoft 365 and Surface devices are protecting and supporting their members to achieve more.



Follow us:

Share this page:

source







