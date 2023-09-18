Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 13: New day, new rewards! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 13: Garena Free Fire is a very popular game globally with millions of players logging in every day. It is a very exciting battle royale game as it is and developers at Garena try to make it even more so through regular updates. The Free Fire community receives constant updates which bring a host of new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins and more. However, it should be noted that Garena Free Fire is currently banned in India and therefore, it is not officially available on Google Play Store.

A maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like Gloo walls and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don’t want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game developers. Redeem codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. So, check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 2 below.

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FGRHYL879IE824

TKLKO8L9RTE42F

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

