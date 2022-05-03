Maintenance finished on NASA's ER-2 | News | avpress.com – Antelope Valley Press

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 2:03 pm

Updated: May 3, 2022 @ 2:03 pm

One of NASA’s two high-flying ER-2 science aircraft is back in business, after a three-year major maintenance and modification program. Here, it takes off, April 7, from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center facility in Palmdale.

PALMDALE — One of NASA’s high-flying ER-2 science platforms is back in the air, following three years of heavy maintenance and modification work.

The newly improved aircraft returned to high-altitude flight on April 7, following its first low-level flight, on March 21, the first time it took to the skies since being disassembled, in October 2018, according to a NASA release.

The ER-2 is the civilian version of the venerable U-2 spy plane, capable of flying at altitudes up to 70,000 feet. This ability allows it to be a platform for studies in portions of the atmosphere not readily accessible by other aircraft. It can also be used to mimic satellite platforms and test new capabilities.

NASA has two of the high-flying aircraft, housed at Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility adjacent Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.

Among the modifications to the ER-2, known by its tail number 806, were improvements to pilot safety with the Cockpit Altitude Reduction Effort, or CARE. This decreases the effective altitude within the cockpit from 29,000 feet — the height of Mount Everest — to 15,000 feet, when the ER-2 is flying at 65,000 feet. For comparison, most airliner cabins are pressurized to the equivalent of about 8,000 feet above sea level.

CARE began in the Air Force, nearly a decade ago, as means of combatting decompression sickness in U-2 pilots flying long missions at high altitudes. U-2 and ER-2 pilots fly in pressurized space suits, but long-duration missions were found to cause some instances of decompression sickness — the bends — in Air Force U-2 pilots.

As part of CARE, the aircraft’s airframe was reinforced, valves replaced, cockpit controls changed and other modifications.

In addition to the pilot safety enhancements, the ER-2 also received installation of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) technology.

This ADS-B technology makes flying the ER-2 safer by providing the pilot with better situational awareness of air traffic. It also brings the ER-2 into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration and International Civil Aviation Organization regulations to operate in the national and international airspace, according to the NASA release.

Once check flights are completed, this ER-2 will resume flying science missions.

Most recently, the other ER-2 was used in a study of snowstorms to help researchers better understand them and create better models and forecasts.

