12 Gripping Documentaries & Docuseries To Watch in 2023 … – L'Officiel USA









L'OFFICIEL compiles the best documentary films and series to watch this year. From mystery to biographical, there is something for every movie connoisseur.

From fashion icons to pop stars, learn more about your favorite celebrities in these exciting documentaries.

Go behind the scenes of the industry with these fashion-forward documentaries.

From Sandy Liang to Mirror Palais, ribbons were back in a big way on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways at New York Fashion Week, but with a modern twist.

Ballet flats are one of the hottest footwear styles this season. Shop your pair now.

Spice up your street style this season with a chic camel coat.

L’OFFICIEL’s history was shaped by Black models whose own stories have gone largely untold. Here, their legacies in fashion and beyond live on.

How a frenzy for collecting has allowed consumers to shift the sustainable efforts of otherwise environmentally conscious brands.

The first Black model to grace the cover of more than one legacy magazine, Donyale Luna has her legacy known in a new HBO documentary.

Let the civil war commence—are you Team Green or Team Black?

From bright colors to denim and shiny metallics to sheer florals, these are the hottest trends from the 2024 Spring/Summer runways.

