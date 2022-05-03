WIN! A New Tesla Model X Plaid in Midnight Silver Metallic Worth $148000! – Man of Many

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Why trust us?

You don’t have to love cars to love Tesla, which continues to lead the charge of groundbreaking electric vehicles (EVs). The beloved automaker’s latest SUV goes by the name of Model X Plaid and offers supercar-like performance along with a predictably stylish design. Anticipation is high and the waitlist is currently around 6 months, but you can potentially jump to the front of the line with a little help from Omaze, the forward-thinking fundraising platform. Enter here for a chance to win a Tesla Model X Plaid and don’t forget to donate.

Teslas are already well known for their epic endurance and ridiculous power and the new Model X Plaid is no exception. A glorious update to their existing SUV line, it delivers 1,020 horsepower and 841 lb-ft of torque and goes from 0 to 60mph in 2.5 seconds flat, with an overall range of 313 miles. Oh, and did we mention the 17″ cinematic infotainment display, glass panoramic roof, or rear-seat screen with wireless gaming? Of course, you probably expected as much as soon as you saw the word “Tesla.”



Presented in Midnight Silver Metallic with a white interior decked out in carbon fibre, Tesla’s Model X Plaid offers seating for up to six people. It runs on a legendary tri-motor electric drivetrain—which uses three independent motors to “maintain peak power output all the way to top speed” (their words, not ours)—and can travel a quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds. Additional features include full self-driving capability, 22″ wheels, a 22-speaker sound system, a new yoke-style steering wheel, and all the goodness we mentioned above (display screen, etc).

The chance to win a free Tesla SUV might seem too good to be true but that’s just how Omaze rolls. Great experiences for a great cause is the name of their game and it’s helped raise $150+ million for over 350 charities around the world. Putting the “fun” in fundraising, they generate donations through an ongoing series of incredible sweepstakes like the very one they’re hosting now. We’ve covered their previous efforts and seen some seriously impressive prizes, and this one ranks right up there with the best of them. Indeed, who the heck doesn’t want a new Tesla Model X Plaid?



Meanwhile, 100% of the funds raised will go to Charities Aid Foundation America (“CAF America”), which will then grant the donations—minus the experience fees and costs—to GivePower Foundation and 501CTHREE Corp. GivePower is on a solar-powered mission to provide 1.4 billion people around the world with access to clean drinking water, food security, and light. 501CTHREE is likewise committed to a sustainable future with a similar focus on giving energy, food, water, and shelter to impoverished global communities.

The retail value of Tesla’s Model X Plaid is USD$148,517 and if you enter Omaze’s sweepstakes and win, you can opt for a cash alternative of US$111,387.75. Or you can stick with the experience at hand since this electric SUV is every bit as awesome as it sounds. Donate $10 (or more) and enter for the chance to win and remember that every donation supports a great cause. Good luck!

