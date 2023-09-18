How ChatGPT Google Bard will change the workplace – Employee Benefit News









OpenAI’s easy-to-use, ultra-smart ChatGPT has taken the world by storm — including the corporate one. But for many businesses, the thought of embracing AI still feels like a gamble.

In November of 2021, artificial intelligence company OpenAI launched ChatGPT, an interactive chatbot that can fulfill a number of tasks for its user. From writing resumes and cover letters to using it for everyday workplace tasks like writing emails, handling customer support and analyzing data and information, the platform offers a slew of opportunities for employers and employees.

“We have a lot of information on the internet, but you normally have to Google it, then read it and then do something with it,” says Ricardo Michel Reyes, chief science officer and co-founder of AI company, Erudit. “Now you’ll have this resource that can process the whole internet and all of the information it contains for you to answer your question.”

The overwhelming success of ChatGPT has prompted companies like Microsoft — an investor in OpenAI — to make artificial intelligence a permanent addition to their product offering. Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word will soon be automated with the help of OpenAI’s latest version of the chatbot, GPT-4. Other companies like Google have started rolling out the competition; the search engine recently launched its own generative chatbot, Bard, which has many of the same functionalities as ChatGPT.

Catch up on EBN’s recent coverage of ChatGPT’s entry into the workforce, and what adding the AI to existing tech stacks could mean for workplaces everywhere.

As many as 80% of short-term health plan enrollees say that affordable premiums are more important to them than comprehensive health benefits.

At the space technology company, the benefits leader is passionate about making mental health care accessible to all.

Samantha Citro-Alexander, CEO of Bitewell, explains why food is essential to preventative care.

Only 40% of companies currently offer some kind of fertility or family-building benefit, and it’s forcing workers to look elsewhere for support.

By establishing good working relationships and understanding evolving needs, leaders can get the best from their experienced employees.

Workers walked out on a Ford plant in Michigan, a General Motors factory in Missouri and a Stellantis plant in Ohio.

Get to know 25 HR and benefits experts, innovators and advisers changing the way we work. Leaders from AECOM, PepsiCo, Walmart, Acrisure, CVS Health and more unlock their greatest secrets of success from the past year.

source







