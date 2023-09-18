YouTube King MrBeast Sets Up “World's Hardest” Fortnite … – EssentiallySports

Share this article
The King of YouTube, MrBeast, is undoubtedly one of the wildest content creators on the planet. His out-of-the-world videos are known for their grand scale and the absurd amount of money behind them. With every new video, MrBeast has managed to reach a brand new height, as he did in his latest one.
MrBeast has made content creators compete in some wild challenges and he has also given even wilder rewards to the winners. In his videos, he has given an island, a private jet, and even more unbelievable rewards. In his new video on the second channel called “Beast Gaming”, he has given a prize very few had the fortune to have in their life.
On December 17, 2022, MrBeast challenged 60 of his fellow content creators and YouTubers for a chance to appear in a massive Times Square Billboard. The rules were simple: 60 contestants will face off in a squid game like a series of games and the last man standing will get the opportunity to highlight their channel at Times Square.
“I’ll Do What Pewds Couldn’t” – MrBeast Vows to Take Down the World’s Most Subscribed YouTube Channel in Two Years With a Double Blow
In the video, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, brought up 60 individuals for his latest challenge. He made them compete in a set of challenges organized in Fortnite. The first challenge was the iconic red light – green light from the show.
In the challenge, players compete in a game of red light – green light. The ones making mistakes were to be executed by the moderator players with sniper rifles. Many other challenges followed, the last one being a Fall Guys-inspired mini-game that decided the winner.
The challenge was won by X2TWINS. He was given the attractive BillBoard at the heart of Times Square. This helped promoting his channel and letting people subscribe to the winner of the “World’s Hardest” Fortnite Challenge. The cost of the billboard wasn’t shared in the video, but according to Sources, the price of a billboard in Times Square for a day can cost from $5000 to $50,000.
The Fan's Perspective
What do you think about Jimmy’s new video? What wacky video does the YouTuber have for us in the future? Let us know in the comments below!
