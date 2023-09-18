iPhone 15: release date, price, models and everything we know so far – Marca









One of the most anticipated moments of the year is near.

The iPhone 15 is about to arrive. There is still no concrete date for its release, but we already know that Apple has asked its UK employees to avoid vacation time between October 7 and 15.

It is undoubtedly one of the biggest launches of the year, with some consumers very excited, while others have been criticizing the upcoming release, largely due to its high prices.

In fact, Apple has already warned that, due to inflation, the price may be much higher, although they are expected to be similar to those of the iPhone 14.

Tim Cook, CEO of the company, has already said that prices may continue to rise: “There is still room to continue raising prices as the demand for high-end terminals remains very high”.

As for the models, there will be a normal one and a Pro version. The normal one will be available in red, blue and green. The Pro models will have a more exclusive blue tone.

