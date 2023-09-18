Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan Elon Musk Says He’s Moving from Crypto to AI, Here’s Why – U.Today









A recent tweet from the biggest and most influential fan of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin Elon Musk has surprised the 130.4 million of his followers.

He stated that he used to be in crypto but now his interests have expanded to AI, artificial intelligence. Many prominent crypto Twitter accounts, such as Baby Doge Coin, Binance, trader Scott Melker and many others responded to that.

Binance and Melker tweeted “Why not both?”. Some assumed that in the future Elon might be willing to combine his love to DOGE and his new passion for artificial intelligence.

“I used to be in crypto, but now I got interested in AI”

Recently, the tech centibillionaire has poured criticism on ChatGPT which was released at the end of last year, calling it a “Woke AI.” In December, Musk tweeted: “The danger of training AI to be woke – in other words, lie – is deadly,” referring to the issue of ChatGPT often asserting false information.

This product has inbuilt safeguards that may offend users. Elon Musk co-founded the producer of ChatGPT, Open AI, in 2015 and left the company in 2018 over disagreements with the approach the company had taken. Now he has criticized Open AI for creating an AI product that basically tells lies to users.

Earlier this week, he stated during a Tesla event that he was worried about the “AI stuff.” He added that he believes “it’s something we should be concerned about. It’s quite a dangerous technology” and he fears he “may have done some things to accelerate it.”

According to various sources, Musk is planning to set up his own AI company to rival Open AI.

The price of Dogecoin has reacted to this statement by Musk, dropping 0.11% in the past hour, but rising 0.54% during the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Musk already has extensive experience in running manifold companies simultaneously. If crypto fans have any fear that he will now give up supporting DOGE in favor of his new “passion,” AI, they are most likely wrong.

The innovative tech entrepreneur may be able to combine crypto and AI in the future. Considering that he owns Twitter, prospects for both DOGE and AI under his command may be very much wide.

