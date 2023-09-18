Deals: Amazon's New Apple Watch Sale Includes Record Low … – MacRumors









Amazon today has a collection of Apple Watches at all-time low prices, including both the Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE. Some of these devices are seeing stock dwindling, so be sure to check out the sales soon if you’re shopping for an Apple Watch.

Amazon today has a new all-time low price on the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, available for $329.00 in (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum, down from $399.00. This beats the previous record low price by about $20 and as of writing it’s only available in one color and one M/L band size.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 2022 Apple Watch SE, we’re tracking all-time low prices on the cellular models of the wearable. You’ll find the 40mm cellular model for $269.00, down from $299.00, and the 44mm cellular model for $299.00, down from $329.00.



Keep up with all of this week’s best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Apple’s latest consumer flagship iPhone lineup with USB-C, Dynamic Island, and more.

Titanium frame, USB-C port instead of Lightning, new zoom camera technology, A17 Pro chips, and more.

Apple’s most rugged Apple Watch with a 49mm casing, extra long battery life, a built-in Action button, and more. Pre-orders available now.

Apple’s latest Apple Watch with new S9 chip, brighter display, and more.

4 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

7 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







