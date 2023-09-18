Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15, 2023: Grab new outfits for FREE – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15: Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. Although it was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. To keep the players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes and more!

Today, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter announced new rewards. The tweet said, “Feeling lucky? Change your fate with Free Fire’s new event and win the Floral Fortune Bundle and FFWC Throne emote”.

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

2FG94YCW9VMV

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

