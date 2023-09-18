The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023 – TheWrap









Find something sweet, spooky or funny to watch

Looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve thumbed through the list of every new movie added to Prime Video in February and put together a curated list of some of the best the streaming service has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a rom-com, family film, horror flick or just plain great movie, we’ve got you covered.



Check out our list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023 below.

“Almost Famous”



Cameron Crowe’s masterpiece “Almost Famous” feels like a letter from an old friend, and in that way it serves as a pretty terrific comfort movie. Inspired by Crowe’s experiences as a young reporter for Rolling Stone, the film follows a teenager who somewhat cons his way into going on the road with a breakout band called Stillwater for a profile in Rolling Stone magazine. What follows is a coming-of-age story in the midst of chaos, packed with colorful and loving characters that feel rich and defined. The ensemble cast includes Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“Shrek” and “Shrek 2”



OK yes the “Shrek” memes are everywhere, but those first two movies are genuinely good. The 2001 original served as something of an “anti-Pixar” movie with its crude jokes and adult humor, and while the CG animation leaves something to be desired, this funny twist on the traditional fairy tale holds up thanks to its terrific voice cast. “Shrek 2” is even better – a more refined, more ambitious story in which Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz’s ogre couple must win over the hearts of Fiona’s parents, all while an evil fairy godmother (Julie Andrews) plots their downfall. Good songs!

“Beast”



If you’re in the mood for a good old-fashioned thriller, “Beast” will do the trick. Idris Elba stars as a recently windowed doctor who travels with his daughters to South Africa for vacation. One thing leads to another, and Elba’s entire family is in the crosshairs of a rogue, man-eating lion. Your classic “man vs. beast” story with a literal beast. Baltasar Kormákur, the filmmaker behind “2 Guns” and “Everest,” directs.

“Somebody I Used to Know”



If rom-coms are more your speed, check out the Prime Video original “Somebody I Used to Know.” Written by Dave Franco and Alison Brie, this one’s something of a family affair – Brie stars and Franco directs. The story concerns the showrunner of a successful reality show who, after her series is canceled, returns to her hometown and crosses paths with her ex (Jay Ellis). Old flames are rekindled with one wrinkle – he’s due to be married. Hilarity ensues. The ensemble includes Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi and Haley Joel Osment.

“Halloween Ends”



The new “Halloween” trilogy came to an end last year with “Halloween Ends,” and if you missed the film on Peacock or in theaters, now’s your chance to stream it on Prime Video. This is a bold, big swing of a horror film and is probably nothing like what you’re expecting from the concluding installment in a “Halloween” trilogy. It picks up where “Halloween Kills” ended, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode still in Haddonfield and Michael Myers still on the loose. Director David Gordon Green draws from surprising influences to craft a story that zigs when you think it’s gonna zag.

“A Simple Favor”



Few films are as surprising moment to moment as “A Simple Favor.” Truly, at any given turn, anything could happen in this candy-coated thriller/dark comedy. Anna Kendrick plays a vlogging single mother who suddenly finds the opportunity to step into the spotlight when her friend, a PR director for a fashion company (played by Blake Lively) goes missing. Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells co-star in this Hitchcock-inspired delight that you might be shocked to find hails from “Bridesmaids” and “Spy” filmmaker Paul Feig.

“Smile”



The 2022 horror hit “Smile” comes to Prime Video on Feb. 21, and this one’s a lot of fun. Sosie Bacon stars as a therapist who witnesses a bizarre suicide from one of her patients, then comes to believe something supernatural is going on. Is she crazy, or is she right to be afraid? That’s the question as increasing horrors present themselves, all from the mind of writer/director Parker Finn.

By

By

By

By

source







