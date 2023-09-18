Postman and AsyncAPI Partner on the Next Generation of APIs – Business Wire









Guided by Postman’s open philosophy, the two companies will serve the API industry’s needs through a diverse, open, multiprotocol API toolbox

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the leading platform for API development, today announced it is joining forces with AsyncAPI—an initiative for standardizing message-driven APIs—to develop the open source tools needed to build the next generation of APIs. With a shared mission, AsyncAPI gains new resources to continue evolving its specifications, while Postman taps into unparalleled expertise around event-driven and message-driven APIs.

Postman’s open philosophy is a dedication to transparency and open dialogue with its community of 13 million users to communicate product roadmaps, issues, and support of all major API specifications. In accordance with this philosophy, Postman continued to increase its own adoption of—and commitment to—the OpenAPI Specification in 2020, positioning it as one possible source of truth for HTTP APIs that are developed on the Postman platform.

Postman is continuing this effort by bolstering its support of AsyncAPI. AsyncAPI has grown rapidly while offering an array of open source tooling that complements OpenAPI—applying the same base syntax, but going even further to allow for describing event- and message-driven APIs using HTTP, TCP, MQTT, and other protocols. This will empower Postman’s community of users to define and deliver APIs using a mix of protocols and patterns, while also being able to consistently document, mock, test, and deliver full lifecycle API management services.

Supporting Quotes

“As an indispensable tool in the toolbox of API producers and consumers, it just makes sense for Postman to invest in a future where the API toolbox is not just defined by OpenAPI, Swagger, RAML, GraphQL, and SOAP using HTTP 1.1; Postman also wants to expand that toolbox to include TCP, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, MQTT, AMQP, and message- or event-driven APIs as well. We want to create a more complete toolbox, and AsyncAPI is a big part of that.”

— Abhinav Asthana, Co-founder and CEO, Postman

“Our goal is to make event-driven architectures as successful and mature as REST APIs. We are aware this is a long journey, but with Postman’s help, we’ll be able to grow the team and continue working on the AsyncAPI specification and all the necessary tools to create a delightful developer experience. The AsyncAPI Initiative team is fully committed to open source software, and the partnership with Postman will help us keep doing our job with freedom and independence.”

— Fran Méndez, Founder, AsyncAPI Initiative

“Backed by a popular, developer-favorite tool like Postman, the AsyncAPI Initiative has real teeth. I imagine this partnership could result in even better support for the unique protocols AsyncAPI caters to, and could increase credibility around AsyncAPI to help land it within the right open source foundation.”

— Bill Doerrfeld, Editor in Chief, Nordic APIs

Supporting Resources

About Postman

Postman is the leading collaboration platform for API development, used by more than 13 million developers and 500,000 companies worldwide. Postman is an elegant, flexible platform that is used to build connected software via APIs—quickly, easily, and accurately. Postman is headquartered in San Francisco and has an office in Bangalore, where the company was founded. Postman is privately held, with funding from Insight Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, and CRV. Learn more at postman.com or connect with Postman on Twitter via @getpostman.

About AsyncAPI

AsyncAPI is on a mission to standardize event-driven API interactions and support the wide variety of messaging systems available. RESTful APIs are usually defined by OpenAPI, and now event-driven APIs have AsyncAPI—a universal language for all the different messaging protocols and event schema formats.



Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Postman

postman@offleashpr.com

