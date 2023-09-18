BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom to Use Only … – WDW News Today









TRON Lightcycle / Run will use only a virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane when it opens at Magic Kingdom in April.

Guests with a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom on the same date will be able to request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app. A standby queue will not be available. More details about the virtual queue will be available soon.

Guests may also have the option to purchase individual – or à la carte – Lightning Lane entry in the My Disney Experience app. On the day of their visit, guests with a valid admission and a park reservation for Magic Kingdom on the same date may visit the Disney Genie Service Tip Board in the app, choose an arrival window, and make their purchase. Guests may check the app on the day of their visit for pricing and availability.

Disney also announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run will have an onboard photo and video automatically linked to My Disney Experience accounts through one of the following methods:

