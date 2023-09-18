MrBeast Drops His Best Friend Chris Tyson From Newest Video … – Sportsmanor

Home » Esports »
Has Chris Tyson been fired by MrBeast? (Credits: Twitter)
Chris Tyson has been a major topic of discussion in recent times. Ever since his recent HRT transformation, the fanbase has been left divided, with some supporting him and some bashing him. Unfortunately, according to some, Chris Tyson’s time with MrBeast might soon be coming to an end.
Previously, many, including Ben Shapiro stated that Chris’ continued presence on MrBeast’s channel would be harmful. According to Shapiro, MrBeast could either make the ‘woke’ choice and support his friend Chris, which would garner him good faith but also hate from some. Although it seemed that this was the choice MrBeast had made, it seems now that he has chosen to distance himself from Chris.
According to social media posts from various members of the team, they are shooting their latest video in Paris. Whilst MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, Chandler Hallow, and Karl Jacobs are all there, there is one notable absentee. As such, Chris, or his son, who he likes to bring along for his shoots, are nowhere to be seen. Moreover, Chris has not liked the post on Instagram as well.
Previously, some suggested that MrBeast had unfollowed Chris. However, these rumors were soon disproven. As it turns out though, Chris has not been active on his socials for some time now. Understandably, the last few weeks have been rather conflicting for him and his family.
Whilst it is unclear whether Chris is off the team, it appears as though he definitely will not be in the video that they are currently filming. Notably, we are due for another MrBeast video soon, however, it could be a complicated matter considering the controversy surrounding Chris. Whilst many believe that having Chris on the channel would be a bad idea, the channel is yet to see any decline in subscribers.
Further, there has been no confirmation from Jimmy on whether or not Chris has taken some time off. For the most part, the idea of MrBeast firing Chris is a rather difficult one to imagine. Previously, MrBeast also defended Chris from ‘transphobic’ comments online. Thus, it would be rather weird if he fired him after defending him.
Another thing that some have pointed out is the fact that Chandler hasn’t yet commented on Chris’ situation. Whilst many suspected internal falling out within the group for a while now, there hasn’t been any real evidence for it. Thus, all signs point to the fact that Chris has been given a break from the channel.
Whilst it is unknown how the team will navigate around this situation, it will be a while before we get an update. Moreover, many are keen to see how Chris will reintegrate with the group. For now, it appears that Chris has not been fired. Thus, unless there is a compelling reason to fire him, MrBeast will seemingly support his friend through everything.
