PlayStation VR2: The ultimate FAQ – PlayStation.Blog – PlayStation









Everything you want to know about PS VR2, all in one place.

Welcome! We’ve had plenty to share already about PlayStation VR2 since its initial announcement. We’ve had the first look at the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller, early details on the system specs and the design inspirations behind the headset and recently the launch window lineup. Today. We’d like to share an exhaustive list of in-depth details on the hardware, its games and more.

If you have any question about PS VR2, you should expect to find it answered here in this ultimate guide. And if it doesn’t have what you’re looking for, leave us a note in the comments below. We’ll do our best to update this guide before, during and after launch.

But for now – please enjoy.

Table of Contents

Overview

PS VR2 release date and price

What’s included in the PS VR2 box

How PS VR2 enhances gameplay

PS4 compatibility

Differences between PS VR and PS VR2

PS VR2 viewing modes

HDR support

Connecting PS VR2 to PS5

PS VR2 USB Type-C cable length

PS VR2 play space dimensions and play area customization

See-through View

Social Screen experience

PS5 HD Camera support

Switching between PS VR2 and PS5 games

PS VR2 system updates

Pre-ordering PS VR2

Cleaning and maintaining PS VR2

The Headset

Video output

Head size adjustment

Wearing glasses with the PS VR2 headset

PS VR2 headset improvements over PS VR

Headset feedback and eye tracking

PS VR2 on-headset features

Comfort settings

The PS VR2 Sense Controllers

PS VR2 Sense controller specs

PS Move and PS VR Aim Controller compatibility

Turning the PS VR2 Sense controller on and off

Syncing the PS VR2 Sense controller with PS5 and the PS VR2 headset

Charging the PS VR2 Sense controller

Using the PS VR2 Sense controller without the PS VR2 headset

Accessibility options for PS VR2 Sense controller

PS VR2 Games

PS VR2 launch games

PS VR2 Games in development

Identifying PS VR2 compatible games

Playing PS VR games on PS VR2

PS VR2 upgrades to PS VR games

PS VR and PS VR2 cross-gen games

PS VR2 game Activity Cards

Physical or digital PS VR2 games

Playing PS VR2 games without a headset

Broadcasting + Capture

Capturing PS VR2 game screenshots or gameplay capture

Sharing the screen while playing PS VR2 games

Broadcasting PS VR2 game playthroughs

Other

How to switch the PS VR2 unit off when not in use

PS VR2 on-screen UI

TV use while using PS VR2

Accessibility options

PS VR2 Parental controls

Using two PS VR2 headsets

Internet connection

What is PlayStation VR2’s release date and its retail price?

PlayStation VR2 will be available globally on February 22, 2023 starting at the following prices:

Availability in each country/region is subject to local import regulations.

What’s included in the PS VR2 box?

PlayStation VR2 will be available in two options at launch.

PlayStation VR2

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

How does PS VR2 enhance gameplay?

PS VR2 is a quantum leap for VR experiences, and allows you to interact in new and immersive ways powered by the PS5 console. With PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology, it combines PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, PlayStation VR2 headset feedback, 3D Audio, and eye tracking to bring emotion and immersion to life.

In a huge boost to visual clarity, the PS VR2 headset features an internal HDR OLED display that supports 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye, along with a wider field of view to create a more seamless VR gameplay experience.

PS VR2 also features headset feedback with subtle haptic effects that add a tactile element to the sensory experience. Examples could include feeling your character’s heartbeat, the rush of objects passing close to your head, and more. Eye-tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, with PS VR2 delivering a high-fidelity visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on (this is known as foveated rendering). The PS5 console’s advanced 3D audio features allow developers to create an incredibly realistic soundscape, too.

The included PS VR2 Sense controller also brings significant enhancements to the VR experience, including much more precise hand motion tracking than PS VR, finger touch detection, as well as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger effects similar to the DualSense wireless controller for the PS5 console.

And PS VR2’s setup is easy: One USB Type-C cord plugs directly into the PS5 console. “Inside out” cameras embedded into the headset track the movements of your head, making a simple, intuitive playing experience without the need for external cameras or other sensors.

Will PS VR2 work with the PS4 console?

PS VR2 is designed for the PS5 console, and will not work with the PS4 console.

What are the differences between PS VR2 and the first generation PS VR?

What are the different viewing modes on PS VR2?

There are two viewing modes.

VR Mode: You can enjoy VR game content in a 360 degree view in a virtual environment. Content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

Cinematic Mode: You can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content, such as streaming apps, on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate. The audio and image will be only displayed on the VR headset and there is no output on the TV side when you are wearing VR headset and playing in Cinematic mode.

Does PS VR2 support HDR?

Yes, the PS VR2 headset will display supported content in HDR, both VR Mode and Cinematic Mode.

How do I connect the PS VR2 to my PS5?

It’s easy: just use the USB Type-C cable that is included for the PS VR2 headset to directly connect to your PS5 console.

How long is this included USB Type-C cable for the PS VR2 headset?

The included cable is approximately 4.5m (14.7 ft) long.

What is the minimum play space I need to use PS VR2?

There are three different VR Play Styles depending on the game content. Please check the compatibility notice for each title to ensure you have enough play space.

A minimum play area of 2m × 2m (6 ft 7 in × 6 ft 7 in) in the room is required.

Requires a minimum play area of 1m × 1m (3 ft 4 in × 3 ft 4 in). Make sure you have enough space to move your arms freely.

Requires a minimum play area of 1m × 1m (3 ft 4 in × 3 ft 4 in). Make sure you have enough space to move your arms freely.

Can I customize this play area?

The play area for PS VR2 can be customized by using the PS VR2 Sense controller and the cameras that are embedded in the PS VR2 headset. The cameras will allow you to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controller allows you to expand and further customize the play area to fit your play style and room environment.

While playing, if you get close to the boundary you have set up, you will receive a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once you set up your play area, the settings will be saved unless you move into a different play area. You can use See-Through View to aid you at any time.

What is See-Through View?

With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with the new See-Through View feature. It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controller is in your room without taking the headset off.

Thanks to the embedded cameras on PS VR2, you can press the function button on the headset, or use the PlayStation VR2 Quick Settings in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2. The Card in the Control Center also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting the play area.

The See-Through View is for viewing only, so there’s no recording option.

Does my room have to be dark for PS VR2 to work?

No, this is not necessary. For the best experience, we recommend playing PS VR2 in a well-lit room.

When I’m using PS VR2, will other people in the room be able to experience what I’m seeing?

Yes. Similar to PS VR, PS VR2 will also have Social Screen experience that allows others to see what you’re experiencing on the TV screen. Content is displayed in a 2D format. Please note this feature is only available when playing games in VR Mode.

Do I need a separate camera to use PS VR2?

No. With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded into the PS VR2 headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

Can I use the PS5 HD Camera with PS VR2?

While there is no need to use an external camera to experience PS VR2 since it has four embedded cameras on the headset, the PS5 HD camera can be used with PS VR2 if you want to film yourself while playing using PS VR2’s broadcast feature.

How do I switch between playing PS VR2 games, and PS5 games on my TV?

You will be able to access the Control Center during your play session to easily switch between PS VR2 and PS5 content.

Will PS VR2 receive system updates?

System updates for PS VR2 will be available through the PS5 console and players will be required to update to the latest version available.

How can I pre-order PS VR2?

In the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, players can pre-order PS VR2 from PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com.

In other markets, PS VR2 will be sold at participating retailers.

What tips do you have to clean and maintain PS VR2?

For the PS VR2 headset and PS VR2 Sense controller surfaces, connectors, and ports, wipe clean with a soft dry cloth. Do not use thinners, benzine or alcohol. For lenses, wipe only with a soft, dry cloth made specifically for lens cleaning. Do not use paper towels or tissues that are not intended for lenses.

The lightshield can be removed from the PS VR2 headset and cleaned using water. Wipe the water off with a soft, dry cloth. Before using, air dry the light shield well in a place with good ventilation, before reattaching it back to the PS VR2 headset.

The integrated vents in the headset can be cleaned using a handheld vacuum cleaner to remove any dust buildup.

What is the video output in the headset?

The PS VR2 headset offers 4K HDR. The headset’s OLED display supports up to 2000×2040 per eye and refresh rates of 90/120Hz.

Can the headset be adjusted for different head sizes?

Yes, similar to the first-generation PS VR headset, PS VR2 has an adjustable scope, a headband release button that can stretch or tighten the width of the band, and a headband adjustment dial to further tighten the band and fix the positioning.

Can further adjustments be made in the viewfinder/scope area?

Yes, PS VR2 has a new lens adjustment dial, so you have an additional option to match the lens distance between your eyes to optimize your view.

Can I wear my glasses inside of the headset?

Yes, PS VR2 was designed to accommodate players who wear glasses. However, some very wide or unusually shaped glasses may not fit.

How is PS VR2 headset design an improvement over PS VR?

We received a lot of positive feedback on PS VR’s comfort, so we kept some of the same ergonomic features players will be familiar with, such as the simple headband that can be adjusted to fit the wearer’s head, and careful weight distribution in the headset so it feels light and comfortable.

We also created a slimmer design with an overall weight reduction – even with the new added features such as the built-in motor for the headset feedback. For PS VR2, we took comfort a few steps further by adding new features, such as the adjustable lens dial and new integrated exhaust vent to help minimize lenses fogging up while players are immersed in a VR game.

What additional sensory features are added compared to the first PS VR headset?

The headset feedback allows game designers to apply sensory feedback to the player’s head, increasing the feeling of immersion.

The PS VR2 headset can also detect the motion of your eyes using eye tracking, which has many possibilities for game design. Though game applications vary, some games allow you to look at an item to select it. This allows you to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

Does the headset have PlayStation symbols embedded in it?

Yes, similar to the thousands of tiny PlayStation symbols we added to the surfaces of the PS5 console and DualSense controller, we also included tiny PlayStation symbols to the front and back bands of the PS VR2 headset. This adds a texture for a tactile feel for you to enjoy.

Does the headset have in-built mic, controls, and buttons?

The headset features a built-in microphone, a power button, and a function button that can switch to See Through View or mute/unmute the microphone.

Does the headset have a stereo headphone jack?

Yes. It’s the same placement as the original PS VR headset.

How long can I wear the PS VR2 headset for?

Taking inspiration from PS VR, PS VR2 is designed for comfort and can be worn for extended periods of time. Players’ responses to VR gameplay can differ, but generally, the vast majority of gamers should be able to enjoy playing on PS VR2. We recommend taking frequent breaks, and if you experience any discomfort, discontinue playing.

The PS VR2 headset is not for use by children under age 12.

Can I move around while wearing PS VR2?

Limited movement is okay when playing content that uses the “Roomscale” VR Play Style, if you stay within the play area while using PS VR2. You’ll get a warning if you move close to the boundary area that you’ve set up in your customized play area.

Can I use a wireless headset with the PS VR2 headset?

Headphones that are compatible with PS5 or with a 3.5mm jack will be compatible with PS VR2. Depending on the design and how you wear them, your headphones may not fit around the PS VR2 headband. Be sure to check for a proper fit.

What are the PS VR2 Sense controller features and buttons?

The new PS VR2 Sense controller enables players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. There are several features, including key features from PS5’s DualSense controller, which match SIE’s vision for what the next-generation of VR games can be.

Can I use the PS Move controller with PS VR2? Or the PS VR Aim controller?

No, only the included PS VR2 Sense controller and the DualSense controller or DualSense Edge controller for PS5 are compatible with PS VR2. There will be a compatibility notice for each title, so players can check which controllers are compatible with a specific game.

How do I turn the PS VR2 Sense controller on and off?

You can turn on the PS VR2 Sense controller by pressing the PS button on the controller. To turn it off, go to Control Center > [Accessories] > [PS VR2 Sense Controller].

How do I sync the PS VR2 Sense controller with my PS5 or PS VR2 headset?

You can pair your PS VR2 Sense controller using the included USB cable.

How will I know how much charge I have on each PS VR2 Sense controller?

When you turn on the PS VR2 Sense controller, you can check the battery’s power level on the screen, similar to how the battery indicator is displayed for the DualSense wireless controller.

How do I recharge The PS VR2 Sense controller?

The PS VR2 Sense controller can be charged using the USB cable that’s included with the PS VR2 headset.

You can also use the PS VR2 Sense controller charging station, which is sold separately.

With the PS VR2 Sense Controller charging station, you can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.

Can I use the PS VR2 Sense controller without the PS VR2 headset?

Yes, the PS VR2 Sense controller will work with the PS5 console without the use of a PS VR2 headset. PS VR2 Sense controller can be used in the PS5 user interface and Media application. You cannot use the PS VR2 Sense controller for non-PS VR2 supported games.

Are there accessibility options so I can use a single PS VR2 Sense controller, or customize the controls to use only one controller?

Both of the Left and Right PS VR2 Sense controllers need to be powered on. While button remapping is supported, and whether both the Left and Right PS VR2 Sense controllers are required will vary from game to game, both controllers are recommended for most gameplay.

Will the PS VR2 Sense controller be sold separately?

PS VR2 Sense controller is not sold separately at this time.

How many games will be available at launch for PS VR2?

More than 30 games will be available for the launch window including all-new titles and upgraded versions of preexisting PS VR titles. Please see the full list here.

How many games are in development for PS VR 2?

There are currently more than 100 titles in development for PS VR2.

How will I know which games are PS VR2 compatible?

There will be prominent branding elements that will indicate whether PS VR2 will be supported for a specific title.

Can I play PS VR games on PS VR2?

PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience, with advanced features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking and more. Due to this new approach to playing games in PS VR2, PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2.

Will PS VR games receive PS VR2 updates/upgrades, and if so is there a cost?

Some games may be available for cross buy or upgrades on a title-by-title basis. The offering and any associated costs are based on the developer’s preference.

Will there be cross-gen PS VR games that work both on PS VR and PS VR2?

Some VR games will be available as a cross-gen product. The PS4 version of the game will be available for PS VR, and PS5 version of the game will be available for PS VR2.

Will PS VR2 games feature Activity Cards?

Yes, similar to games on the PS5 console, Activity Cards can be supported for PS VR2 games depending on the title.

Will PS VR2 games be digital only or will there be physical disc releases?

PS VR2 games will be available in a digital format. Physical disc releases for select titles will also be available.

Can I play PS VR2 games without the headset?

PS VR2 games are designed for PS VR2 and will require a headset. It will be noted for the title that PS VR2 is required. There are also titles for the PS5 console that may include a VR mode within the console version of the game, and will be noted that it is PS VR2 compatible. To experience VR mode, a headset is required.

Can I capture screenshots or gameplay capture of my PS VR2 game sessions?

Yes, the Create Menu in PS VR2 allows players to capture screenshots and videos, just as they do on PS5, but without having to leave VR Mode. You can also trim videos and share content with friends without leaving your game.

Can I share my screen with another player online who is or isn’t using PS VR2?

Yes, you can share your screen with another player online. Please note that Share Play is not available for PS VR2 games.

Can I broadcast my PS VR2 playthroughs?

A new broadcast feature for PS VR2 will allow you to film yourself while playing by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console. It’s a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens!

If PS VR2 is not in use, will the unit switch off or do I need to disconnect it from the PS5?

By default, the PS VR2 headset will automatically shut off after 30 minutes if you are not wearing the headset and exit a PS VR2 game. The default timing can be changed in the Power Saving settings.

You can also manually turn off the PS VR2 headset by using the power button on the PS VR2 headset, or by going to Control Center > [Accessories] > [PlayStation VR2] in the system UI menu.

Is there a unique on-screen PS VR2 UI?

The UI for PS VR2 is similar to the UI for the PS5 console when watching on the TV screen. However you will notice minor optimizations when viewing the UI through the PS VR2 headset.

This includes the layout for sections such as the Control Center and Create Menu, the position of the notification display and how the font is rendered for optimization.

Do I need a TV to use PS VR2?

A TV is required to set up the PS VR2 unit for the first time. Once you complete the set up, a TV is not required for general PS VR2 game play.

Can I turn off my TV screen while using PS VR2?

Yes, you can turn off your TV screen while you are playing PS VR2.

What accessibility options does PS VR2 support?

Accessibility features available for the PS5 console, except for Zoom, will be available for PS VR2. This includes Color Correction, Invert Color, and Custom Button Assignment. Some games will also support additional in-game accessibility options.

Are there any parental controls built into PS VR2?

Yes, parental control settings are available and can be customized on the PS5 console for PS VR2.

Can two people using PS VR2 headsets play together on one PS5 console?

No. The PS5 console only supports one PS VR2 headset at a time.

Do I need to be connected to the internet to play PS VR2 games?

Internet connection requirements will vary by title. An internet connection is required to download purchased games and software updates.

