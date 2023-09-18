How to gift someone a Kindle e-book – Good e-Reader









December 13, 2022 By Sovan Mandal



Books make for great gifting items. It’s like gifting someone a bouquet of knowledge that can enrich the lives of the reader. No wonder, Amazon which boasts one of the largest collections of e-books on earth offers easy ways to send an e-book as a gift to your near and dear ones. The process is quick and easy. Here is how you do it.

The recipient will get an intimation via e-mail. The good thing here is that one does not need a Kindle device to read e-books. Rather, those can be read via the Kindle app available for almost all devices and platform types. Those can be a PC, tablets, smartphones, and such.

Apart from this, there is also the option to send an e-book redemption link as well. Further, users can choose which platform to choose to share the redemption links. With the former option, users will have to type in their name in the ‘From’ field and include a message as well if they so want. With the latter, Amazon will send in a link via e-mail with detailed instructions on what needs to be done next. In any case, Amazon also enables users to schedule the delivery date within 45 days from the current date. After you have made your choice, click on ‘Proceed to pay’ and make the payment to complete the purchase.

Unfortunately, Amazon will only allow e-books to be redeemed if the sender and the recipient both reside in the same country. Also, if the recipient fails to redeem an e-book within the stipulated period, the sender can claim a refund or send the unredeemed e-book to someone else.

One of the biggest advantages here is that the delivery is instantaneous and free. This makes e-books a nice last-minute gift idea as well. Plus, the e-book thus received can be read via the Kindle app on any device, be it a PC, a smartphone, or a tablet, if not the Kindle e-reader. Lastly, since Kindle e-books tend to be cheaper compared to hardcover or paperbacks, you also save a bit as well.

