Cheap Android phone: Get the Samsung Galaxy A03s for $50 – Digital Trends

If you need to buy a new phone but your budget’s pretty tight, worry not because you can get one for as cheap as $50. Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy A03s at that price, following a $10 discount on the Android smartphone’s original price of $60. There’s a catch though — it’s locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid subscription. If you’re fine with that, then you may want to proceed with the purchase immediately because the offer may expire at any moment.



The Samsung Galaxy brand goes all the way up to the most premium of the best smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it also offers dependable low-budget devices like the Samsung Galaxy A03s. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen, which is large enough for you to enjoy browsing social media and watching videos, and it’s got 32GB of internal storage that may be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. You may have to increase the storage of the Samsung Galaxy A03s right away if you love photos, as the smartphone features a 13MP main camera that’s decent enough for taking daily pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s ships with Android 11, but you can upgrade to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. Our Android versus iOS comparison gives Google’s platform the advantage in terms of affordability, battery life, customizability, and cloud services, just to name a few categories, so if these are important for you, you’re in good hands with the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is on sale from Amazon for just $50, for savings of $10 on its sticker price of $60. This is one of the cheapest phone deals that you can shop right now, though the trade-off is that the device is locked to a Simple Mobile prepaid plan. If that’s not a problem for you, and you need an affordable Android phone right now, then you shouldn’t pass up on this offer. You’ll need to hurry with the transaction anyway as we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available if you delay the purchase to tomorrow.



Tablets are great if you want a portable device that lets you watch shows and films, listen to music, and even do some work on the go. Luckily, this Labor Day, we’re seeing a lot of great tablet deals, so if you missed out on Prime Day, this is the perfect time to pick up a new tablet. Of course, there are a ton of great tablet deals out there, so we’ve collected some of the best across various budgets, needs, and manufacturers to save you the trouble. So, without further ado, let’s jump right in.

Lenovo Tab M9 — $100, was $140

If you’re looking for a basic tablet with a big screen that you can use to stream movies or music while you’re doing other stuff, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a great option. The 9-inch screen comes with a 1340 x 800 resolution, which is more than enough for most use cases, and the audio is surprisingly good, although don’t expect it to compete with even mid-range standalone speakers or soundbars. Internal storage is 32GB, which isn’t too much, but you can always expand it with a MicroSD card, although if you’re going to be streaming most of your content, that’s not a big deal.

Labor Day sales are the ideal chance to get something for much less than usual. One of those highlights is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone for $300 at Amazon, saving a massive $150 off the usual price of $450. One of the better phone deals around, it’s ideal if you want an affordable phone that’s still reliable. Here’s what you need to know before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung makes some of the best phones around and while the Samsung Galaxy A53 isn’t quite as feature-packed, it’s still worth your time. It has a delightful 6.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate guaranteeing smooth scrolling while you use it. It’s pretty speedy too thanks to its octa-core processor so it’s well-suited for multitasking and all your daily needs.

Samsung is one of the most recognizable names in modern smartphones. It has a well-deserved reputation for offering an expansive lineup of great phones with something for just about everyone. This means if you’re looking for an Android phone, you’ll easily find a Samsung model that’s worth considering based on your needs and budget. In fact, the number of choices can be a bit overwhelming, but the good news is that we’ve explored the entire range and highlighted the best Samsung smartphones you can buy in 2023.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the nod for the best overall Samsung phone, and that’s not just because it’s Samsung’s premium flagship device. Sure, it’s the most expensive phone in the lineup, but you’re getting some incredible bang for your buck with its large and gorgeous display, excellent cameras, and a new processor that offers unprecedented levels of performance. And if you’re looking for something more unique, more pocketable, or more affordable, you’ll find a lot of other great options on our list in every category, with links to detailed reviews for each.

