Netflix actually added a short-ass movie category – The Verge

Thanks, Pete Davidson

Yes, Netflix actually added a “short-ass” movie category in response to Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live ode to movies shorter than an hour and 30 minutes. Netflix quote-tweeted the SNL rap on Twitter, casually saying “good idea” and linking to the new short-ass movie category on Netflix.

good idea https://t.co/PIIix3MZUK https://t.co/lyJmpuGBko

On the page, you’ll find a list of movies — organized by genre — that won’t have you stuck on the couch for hours, like Zoolander, Death at a Funeral, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Midnight in Paris, and a whole lot more. It, disappointingly, lacks some of the titles mentioned in the SNL skit, like Driving Miss Daisy and The Lion King (but maybe Netflix will bend to Davidson’s will on that as well).

Despite the existence of this short-ass movie webpage, I, and a number of my colleagues at The Verge, just can’t seem to find it on the app. However, Netflix spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka says it’s “been available since 10 am PT on Mon 4/4,” and that you should be able to find it on all devices if you search for it.

If you love short-ass movies, I guess you have Davidson to thank for this one — whether you’re sick of him or not. Sure, Netflix already has a 90-minute movie category, which is basically a carbon copy of the short-ass movie one. But I think this makes things a little clearer; a 90-minute movie just sounds longer than a short-ass movie.

Update April 5th, 10:05PM ET: Updated to add that the short-ass movies categories is available on all devices.

