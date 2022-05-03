Moon Knight Episode 5 Breakdown & Easter Eggs – KAKUCHOPUREI.COM

News
The fifth episode of Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia. ll be discussing heavy spoilers so if you haven’t seen it or want to avoid spoilers, now’s your chance to stop reading.
Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Taweret tells Marc and Steven that they’re in the Duat, which is just one of many different “afterlifes”. She mentions another version of the afterlife as being the Ancestral Plane, which is the same dimension from Black Panther when T’Challa met previous deceased ancestors, including his late father, T’Chaka.
The Ancestral Plane is also known as the Astral Plane or the Astral Dimension, which is the same place that Doctor Strange goes to when he does his out-of-body Astral Projection.
Taweret says that their hearts feel “incomplete”. This is likely a reference to the fact that there’s still one more hiddle alter or personality, which is likely Jake Lockley, the same one we saw trapped in a sarcophagus in Episode 4.
In the comics, Jake Lockley is another prominent personality/alter in the same body. It’s easy to distinguish Jake Lockley from Marc or Steven in the comics because of his moustache and facial hair.
In a later scene, Marc and Steven also see a memory both of them can’t remember. It’s probably one of Jake’s memories. One of the biggest reasons supporting this is that there’s a taxi cab in that memory, and Jake is a cab driver in the comics.
A look into a memory from their past sees Marc being the original alter/personality, and it reveals that Marc had a younger brother.
However, what happens next is a departure from the comic book version.
The MCU version of Marc’s brother dies in a freak accident when they went to a cave with a strong current. Marc’s brother probably shares the same name as the comic book version, as their mother calls him “RoRo”. In the comics, his name is Randall Spector. Their mother turns bitter and blames Marc for Randall’s death, which is a traumatizing experience for Marc and probably one of the things that triggered his DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder).
In the comics, Randall actually lived to be an adult and became a Marine/Mercernary just like Marc. However, Randall later betrayed Marc and almost died, but he eventually became a villain named Shadow Knight.
Marc reveals that Raoul Bushman was his old CO (commanding officer) and he turned against him when Bushman changed his plans, which caused the deaths of Layla’s father. Bushman also shot Marc.
In the comics, Raoul Bushman is one of Moon Knight’s most iconic villains.
We also get a glimpse at Moon Knight’s origin story, as Khonshu helps heal Marc’s gunshot wounds and stops him from killing himself.
The previous flashback already somewhat confirmed this, but this confirms it even further. Marc’s DID was triggered as a defense mechanism against his mother’s abuse, which is why Steven was created, so that they could have a better life.
Marc also revealed to Steven that their mother is dead, which is what caused their lives to start getting intertwined.
Steven falls off the boat in the Duat and turns to stone, while Marc suddenly finds his heart balanced and goes to the Field Of Reeds, which is the Egyptian version of heaven.
That was certainly a crazy cliffhanger. With only one episode to go, I literally have no idea how this show is going to end.
Until next week, true believers, excelsior!
