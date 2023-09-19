Hyperkin Reveals Xbox 360 Controller for Current-Gen Consoles … – Thurrott.com











Hyperkin has revealed today an officially licensed version of Microsoft’s classic Xbox 360 controller for current-gen Xbox consoles and Windows PCs (via IGN). The Hyperkin Xenon is a wired controller that replicates the design of the controller released alongside the Xbox 360 17 years ago, with some button changes.

The Start and Back buttons in the Center have been replaced by the Menu and View buttons introduced on the Xbox One controller. Hyperkin has also added the new Share button that Microsoft added to its Xbox Series X|S controllers two years ago, and there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack and detachable USB-C cable.

If Microsoft made Xbox One controllers backwards-compatible on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox 360 controllers used a different wireless protocol and they’re not compatible with newer consoles. For gamers who are nostalgic of this classic controller design, the Hyperkin Xenon is definitely a nice homage to the past, and Windows 10/11 compatibility is a big plus.

The Hyperkin Xenon will be available in four different colors: black, white, pink, and red. If you were expecting to enjoy of shoot of nostalgia during the holiday season, the Hyperkin Xenon won’t be released until early 2023. Pricing details are also unknown as of this writing.

Hyperkin previously released a replica of Microsoft’s “Duke” controller for the original Xbox console. This controller can still be purchased for $69.99, and it’s compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming. He’s also the Editorial Manager of the Petri IT knowledgebase.

