Best holiday deals on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more … – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna, Danica Creahan, Lily Rose

Updated on: December 9, 2022 / 4:29 PM / Essentials

Streaming sticks and devices make a great holiday gift that the recipient can enjoy all year long. Right now, you can find popular streaming devices from top brands like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more on sale now. Learn where to find the best deal on a top-rated streaming stick.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Apple TV (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $99)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $51 (reduced from $80

Welcome to the streaming age, where you can watch new movies from the comfort of your couch and there are always great TV shows to binge. If you find yourself opting for the living room over the multiplex more and more these days, it’s time to upgrade your at-home streaming experience.

Luckily, you can find several of the most popular streaming sticks on sale now at Amazon and Walmart. Keep reading to check out our favorite holiday streaming deals.

Find discounts on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV now. You still have time to order these popular streaming sticks before the holidays.

Amazon’s in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $25.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

This Apple TV box is outfitted with an A8 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video and graphics. It also offers Dolby Digital Plus for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Apple TV (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $99)

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services, like Paramount+, HBO Max, Netflix and more, in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $51 (reduced from $80

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $80 (reduced from $130)

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source — either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it’s also Amazon’s most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:10 PM

