Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: From latest codes to rewards-here's all you need to know – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 16, 2023: Apart from the redeem codes, there are several events in which you can participate to get rewards. As per the latest details provided by Garena Free Fire North America over its Twitter handle, today is the last day to use the Free Fire Mystery shop. “Free Fire Mystery Shop is now live with exciting Easter-themed items! Grab your favorites at up to 90% off and celebrate the season together. This event is available from today until April 16th,” the tweet read.

Notably, today is also the last day to participate in the Faded Wheel event and win the exclusive MP5-Candy Bunny Skin. “Looking for a deal that’s both sweet and deadly? Don’t miss Free Fire’s Faded Wheel event and spin to win the exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin, starting at 9 diamonds.. This event is available from today until April 16th, another tweet stated.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

