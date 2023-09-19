7 Best New Movies on Hulu in February 2023 – Collider









The shortest month on the calendar, February on the East Coast occupies a holding space between the onset of the new year and the coming spring in March. These seven films out on Hulu this month don’t shy away from exploring the insides – the greys – of humanity. These are the depths we reach to estrange ourselves from each other and the depths we also reach to bring together. With that in mind, here are the best new movies coming to Hulu in February 2023.

Available: February 1 | Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Kiki Lane, Regina King, Stephan James, Brian Tyree Henry, Colman Domingo

Based on the novel by James Baldwin, Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk follows a family through life cycles of motherhood and understanding friendship. Ultimately, the story is about loyalty – the way we demonstrate our love towards ourselves and others – and the journeys our souls take us on, as we learn what all kinds of love mean.

Available: February 1 | Director: Charles Herman-Wurmfeld

Cast: Heather Juergensen, Jennifer Westfeldt, Tovah Feldshuh

WLW films can range from the rom-com side, like Imagine Me & You, to High Art, decidedly not a com, but definitely romantic. Kissing Jessica Stein offers something in the middle. The premise is simple: a woman looks for a man but instead finds a woman. The story looks inward and outward with a range of emotions and stars Heather Juergensen and Jennifer Westfeldt, both of whom co-wrote the script as well.

Available: February 1 | Director: Brian De Palma

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Al Pacino, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Steven Bauer

Including the elevator scene to (begin and) end all elevator scenes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino lead a phenomenal cast from the beginning to the end of the over-two-hour film. A classic for many reasons – the story, the script, the actors, production, and its pitch-perfect genre meld of crime, drama, and, humanity – Scarface is a film to watch and revisit, both for dedicated cinephiles and casual moviegoers.

Available: February 1 | Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Maria Bello, Katie Holmes, Aaron Eckhart, Cameron Bright

Thank You for Smoking is one of the great satirical comedies of the early- to mid-2000s. Aaron Eckhart is excellent as a layered character, a father who is authentically loving and vulnerable, but who also works as a lobbyist, telling people that smoking is good for our health. While the film mostly plays up its comedic element, the farfetchedness is profound, because – is it really all that farfetched?

Available: February 1 | Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, Christoph Waltz

Water for Elephants, Francis Lawrence’s screen adaption of the novel by Sara Gruen, feels mythical and prescient, based in a traveling circus with evergreen social class segregation, tension, and erotic tendency. Christoph Waltz will have you crawling in your skin, while Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattison share a believable chemistry that will make you want to read the book, if only just to get ahold of it all.

Available: February 2 | Director: Brandon Dermer

Cast: Natalie Morales, Jillian Bell, Cyrina Fiallo

One of the best films in the past ten years about female friendships, friendship in general, and grief, Natalie Morales and Jillian Bell are sensational in I'm Totally Fine as best friends, sort of (no spoilers here). The film’s comedic timing melded with the perpetual question – when we lose someone whom we love, what happens to that love? – delivers and is explored with grace.

Available: February 28 | Director: Brian Percival

Cast: Sophie Nélisse, Emily Watson, Geoffrey Rush

Set during the Second World War, The Book Thief explores the expansive meaning of family and the power of literature to be a source of saving, in and of itself. A drama and war film, fans of The Pianist and Life Is Beautiful will find echoes here of the horrors of war and the joys of humanity existing alongside each other.

