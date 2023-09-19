What's the Story? T-Mobile, MNOs throw shade on cable MVNOs – Light Reading

Home Latest News What's the Story? T-Mobile, MNOs throw shade on cable MVNOs – Light...

T-Mobile, MNOs throw shade on cable MVNOs – Light Reading

Jeffrey Morgan
Light Reading’s Mike Dano joined the podcast to discuss why cable MVNOs are performing better than expected in terms of customer growth. Mike explains what this means for wireless provider competitors such as T-Mobile and why the cable companies may face challenges in customer retention.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

