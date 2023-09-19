WhatsApp For iPhone’s New Feature Wants You To Talk To Yourself – Forbes









New features are coming to WhatsApp.

A new feature is coming to WhatsApp on iPhone, including the facility to message yourself.

If you ask me, the world is divided into two groups, those who talk to themselves and those who claim they don’t (but do really). Now WhatsApp is legitimizing this perfectly harmless pastime with its new feature, first spotted by BGR.

Now, or as soon as it reaches your iPhone, because it’s being rolled out globally in the coming weeks, when you create a New Chat, you will get the option to Message yourself.

Why would you want this? It’s not to create a new school of introverted chatterers, surely. No, it offers a great way to send yourself reminders, messages and more.

These can be quite rich as you can send stickers to yourself, or photos, videos and other files. You can even send yourself audio messages. What you can’t do, and this should be obvious, is start an audio or video call with yourself. I mean, that would be surreal.

But a word of warning: if you send yourself too many reminders, the chat could become overwhelming, an indiscriminate bucket of data that is so big you can’t search through it easily.

Other new features include a way to undo Delete for me, which, as it sounds, means if you’ve deleted a message for yourself in a chat, you can now go back and undo that, restoring the message for yourself. This feature is handy for the times you’ve accidentally deleted something you didn’t mean to. It was announced last year but is rolling out widely now.

And you can now control who can see when you’re online, through a privacy setting which will mean that it looks like you’re offline even if you have WhatsApp for Desktop open at the time.

Searching for messages by date is one more new feature coming now, or soon.

These new features are coming to WhatsApp for iPhone, and also for Android phones.

