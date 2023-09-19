5 best Free Fire Advance Server features on OB33 APK – Sportskeeda

The Free Fire Advance Server for the OB33 update was launched a few days ago and is still active. This has provided players with an opportunity to experience some of the changes that the developers will implement in the forthcoming edition of the game, including a character, pet, and more.

Gamers can download it using the APK file accessible on the server’s website itself. However, they will require the Activation Code.

Note: Features in the Advance Server aren’t final, and there may be further changes implemented by the developers.

Pets in Garena Free Fire are a crucial element due to their abilities, and the developers have frequently added new ones. In the OB33 Advance Server, players spotted a new pet, Zasil, which comes with the Extra Luck skill.

To put it simply, when users equip it, they will have a 25% chance of acquiring a new medkit, inhaler, or repair kit after they use them on the battlefield.

The list of Garena Free Fire weapons has gradually expanded over time, and now Garena has incorporated two guns with the test server – G36 and F2000.

The G36 comes with two different firing modes/options, making it quite versatile. On the other hand, the F2000 is quite balanced and stable.

Link system/function has caught the attention of many players in the Free Fire community. With it, they will be able to acquire permanent characters completely free of cost.

To do this, they will need to complete the progression of the particular character that they wish to acquire with the game. Individuals will have the option to link and unlink a character every hour.

Many users have been looking forward to the zombie Invasion mode incorporated in the Advance Server. At the start of each match, they will be prompted to select a special perk based on their preferences.

Following that, gamers will have to combat both zombies and other opponents during the match, which promises be highly entertaining.

Most Free Fire Advance Servers feature Mystery characters, allowing gamers to check out an upcoming character and its abilities. The one available in the OB33 server has a remarkable skill named Swordsman’s Wrath.

Once activated, the ability will generate a shield that will block frontal damage. It will, however, reset when users fire a shot, so judicious usage is recommended.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Tired of unauthentic redeem codes?

Subscribe to latest Free Fire working redeem codes here!

Be the first one to comment on this story

source